Drunken driver takes his car underground through Granada metro

Granada Local Police arrest a drunken driver who entered the underground section of the metro



A bizarre event occurred in Granada this past morning of Friday, January 28. A call was placed to the police at around 1am from the private security service of the Fuente Nueva Campus. They were calling to report the existence of a vehicle entering the grounds of the University campus.

As all accesses for traffic to enter the campus were closed, the driver could only have entered the interior of the University through the metro subway. This fact was confirmed later after studying the security camera service of the Granada metropolitan area.

Upon the arrival of the police patrol, the officers quickly verified that the 36-year-old driver was under the influence of alcohol. He was subsequently breathalyzed and produced a result showing a rate of alcohol in exhaled air of 0.93 mg/l in the first test, and 0.89 in the second.

A study of the security footage discovered that the driver had begun to drive along the metro tracks from Calle Andres Segovia , then entering the underground section through Avenida de America to the University of Granada .

The driver, who has a record for two other crimes against road safety, was investigated and summoned for a quick trial, this Friday at 10am, in the courts of La Caleta, as reported by granadadigital.es .

No ha sido el despiste de alguien demasiado mayor para conducir.

No ha sido alguien que nunca había circulado por #Granada guiado por el GPS.

Y aunque circulaba sin luces, había suficiente iluminación…

👉🏻 Hombre de 36 años, residente en Granada y 0,93 mg/l de alcohol. pic.twitter.com/nBsD0mxYay — POLICÍA LOCAL GRANADA (@PoliciaGr) January 28, 2022

