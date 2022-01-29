Barcelona complete Adama Traore loan deal from Wolves

Adama Traore has returned to Barcelona from Wolves on a loan deal



Wolves winger, Adama Traore has completed a loan move back to Barcelona today, Saturday, January 29. It is believed that a €30m (£25m) buy option was inserted in the contract. The Catalan club will reportedly cover 100% of Traore’s wages until the end of this season.

He has reportedly already agreed to a potential five-year deal with Barca in case the LaLiga club wishes to sign him on a permanent basis in the summer.

After passing his medical yesterday, Friday 28, the 26-year-old will be presented as a Barca player, behind closed doors at the Camp Nou, next Wednesday, February 2. A product of the club’s La Masia academy, between 2013 and 2015, he played four times for the first team.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Traore has switched clubs several times since moving to England seven years ago. A £7m transfer saw him leave Barcelona and join Aston Villa. He then played for Middlesbrough, until eventually signing in 2018 for Wolves, where he is under contract until 2023.

Although blessed with searing pace, and an incredibly powerful physique, the Spaniard has never cut it as a proven goalscorer during his time in the Premier League. In 154 appearances in the golden shirt of Wolves, Traore has managed to find the back of the net only 11 times.

“Would I like to go back to Barcelona? Barca is my home, it’s the reality. I grew up there, I spent ten years at La Masia. From here we would have to see it, manage it with my agents and also see what role Barca would like”, Traore told RAC1 last summer, when asked if he would be interested in returning to the Camp Nou, as reported by thesun.co.uk.

For more news on football in Spain: https://www.euroweeklynews.com/news/spain-football/

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories, and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.