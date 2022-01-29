Alicante woman gives birth to four babies in just five minutes

A woman in Elche, Alicante, took just five minutes to give birth to her four babies, who are all doing well at the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit.

Quadruplets were born on Saturday, January 22, at the General University Hospital of Elche. The two girls and two boys were born between 9:10 and 9:15 p.m. The babies weigh less than two kilos and are making progress at the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit.

The 35-year-old mother, Zineb Moubarak, had her babies in the thirty-second week of pregnancy via a caesarean section and was assisted by doctors Enrique Gómez and María Velasco, resident Víctor Fuster, midwives Ascesión J. Garrido and María Miñano and neonatal nurses Anabel de Nova and Susana España, explained the hospital.

The professionals at the hospital monitored the patient’s pregnancy until the four babies would be able to survive out of the womb, at which point the C-section was performed. Once they were born, they were admitted to the NICU, where they are making good progress.

The first baby, Amin, was born at 9:10 p.m., with a weight of 1.47 grams. Then came Sofía at 9:11, weighing 1.18 grams, followed by Karim at 9:12, weighing 1.776 grams. Finally, the last baby to be born was Lina, at 21:15, with a weight of 1.5 grams.

Zineb Moubarak and her husband, Tarik Hanaoui, are thrilled.

Multiple and premature births are referred to the hospital from other hospitals in the region, as it specialises in neonatal care. In 2021, it dealt with 41 multiple births: 40 births of twins and one of triplets.

