Members of radical far-right group inciting online hatred and violence arrested in Spain

The National Police has dismantled a far-right group that incited hatred and violence on social media

The National Police has arrested seven people – four in Barcelona, ​​one in the Madrid municipality of Torrejon de Ardoz, and two in the Alicante province towns of Alcoy, and Onteniente in Valencia. They were detained for their part in a radical far-right group that was found to be inciting hatred and violence on social media networks.

According to the General Directorate of the Police, the investigation began in the first quarter of 2020, after the force received an anonymous complaint through the citizen collaboration web portal. The anonymous caller alerted them to the creation of an online forum with a radical and violent extreme right-wing ideology.

This was something that was corroborated by the investigators, who detected forums and instant messaging applications from where the arrested sent direct and filtered messages to subjects, with a profile according to their postulates and radical ideologies.

From the analysis of the information found in the different registries, officers determined the possible existence of one, or several, cells made up of ideologically aligned people. They were believed to be attracting and indoctrinating other subjects in order to commit violent actions aimed at subverting the constitutional order.

One of the detainees was blamed by investigators for an attack on an LGTBIQ+ headquarters in the Alicante municipality of Alcoy.

During simultaneous searches, officers seized a revolver, three carbines, fake firearms, ammunition, bladed weapons, baseball bats, and explosives manufacturing manuals. In addition, material of a supremacist nature – such as clothing and documentation of Nazi ideology – and numerous electronic devices have been confiscated.

The operation was carried out last Tuesday 25, by the General Information Police Station, in collaboration with the Provincial Information Brigades of Madrid, Barcelona, ​​Valencia, Alicante, and Tenerife, plus the Local Information Brigade of Torrejon de Ardoz in Madrid, as reported by malagahoy.es.

🚩 Desarticulado un grupo de ideología supremacista que incitaba a la violencia

Se han realizado 7 registros simultáneos y hay 7 detenidos en las provincias de #Madrid, #Barcelona, #Valencia y #Alicante pic.twitter.com/kDumJl54ja — Policía Nacional (@policia) January 28, 2022

