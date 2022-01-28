Mayor of Fuengirola demands the Cercancias train service be restored

Ana Mula has demanded that the Government restores the Cercancias train service to Malaga



Ana Mula, the mayor of Fuengirola, demanded this Thursday, January 27, that the Government of Spain “not deceive” the citizens, and that it restores “now” all the train services of the Cercanias line that connects the Costa del Sol town with Malaga.

This has been pointed out after learning that Renfe announced that it will recover, starting next Tuesday, February 1, fourteen of the 32 circulations that had been cancelled during the past year, “the equivalent of 43%”.

This is a percentage that the mayor considers to be “well below what Fuengirola, and the Costa del Sol needs” and that, in her opinion, highlights “the inefficiency of the PSOE in the management of public affairs”.

“They do not recover even half of the trains that they themselves, due to their incompetence, cancelled over the past year. On top of that, they have the shamelessness of trying to deceive citizens with press conferences and statements saying that they have recovered the service, when it is false”, stressed Mula.

Adding, “First, they take away our bread and salt, then, they give us back crumbs. Then they ask us to thank them. I demand that the Ministry of Transport restore the full service now”.

The mayor reminded that in a letter dated December 30, she requested a meeting with the minister of the branch, to deal with this matter “of great importance for Fuengirola” and to demand a “quality service for Fuengirola, and for the entire Costa del Sol”. However, she regretted that “this letter has not yet received a response”.

Ms Mula once again demanded, “the rehabilitation of all the services cancelled by the state railway company, and even the extension of its route to the westernmost towns of the province, as well as the reduction of the frequency of passage of these vehicles from the current twenty minutes, to ten”.

“As a representative of all Fuengirolans, I am not willing to let them deceive us anymore, nor let the ineptitude of the PSOE harm the lives of our neighbours, and the infrastructure of the municipality”, she expressed.

Concluding, “It is clear that recovering less than half of the cancelled trains is not what Fuengirola needs . We want all the cut services to return, and also, that they are extended”, as reported by malagahoy.es.

