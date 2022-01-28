EasyJet issue warning for Brits travelling to Spanish Islands after rule changes

Due to rule changes on some Spanish Islands, Brits are going to have to change their drinking habits.

EasyJet have issued a warning for Brits planning any trips to a number of Spanish Islands this year. Tourists from the UK usually flock to places such as Ibiza and Mallorca to find some sun and have earned a reputation as partygoers from the locals who live there.

Now that restrictions are being lifted and testing upon return to England has been scrapped, bookings from the beer-loving Brits are soaring, as reported by The Liverpool Echo. However, those travelling to these Spanish islands have been issued a warning by EasyJet.

Anyone attempting to book an All-Inclusive stay in these destinations via the budget airline is given the following message: “Due to a change in Spanish law which affects certain resorts in the Balearic Islands, alcoholic drinks are now limited to three per person at lunch and dinner as part of the all-inclusive basis.”

This basically translates to holidaymakers being stuck with a six-drink limit per day with their supposed all-inclusive packages. For many Brits who go to live it up in the sunshine with a cocktail in hand, this could be a problem. The change in the law on some Spanish Islands came into effect in 2020, to limit extreme drunken behaviour that affects residents.

The Balearic government has also banned happy hours, pub crawls and two-for-one drink offers. Alcohol cannot be sold in shops between 9.30 pm and 8 am, and advertising party boats in certain areas are also forbidden. Only certain areas of the islands are affected by the laws so it is worth checking before you book.

