Earthquake registering 4.6 magnitude shakes the provinces of Galicia

Galicia hit by an earthquake measuring 4.6 magnitude



According to the National Geographic Institute (IGN), an earthquake of 4.6 magnitude occurred this Thursday, January 27, in the Atlantic Ocean 40km off the coast of Galicia. It occurred at 3:44pm, had an epicenter 3km deep, and was felt in different locations in the community.

Users on social networks reported feeling the large tremor as far afield as Santiago de Compostela, and even in the provinces of Lugo and Pontevedra.

An earthquake’s intensity is measured by the effect it has on people and objects, on a scale from I (not felt), to XII (completely devastating). IGN data showed that the maximum intensity of the quake was reached in the towns of Porto do Son, Fisterra, and Veitureira, where it has been assigned level IV (widely felt).

In level IV, the earthquake is felt by many people inside a building, but only by very few outside. There is a moderate vibration, with slight shaking or swaying of some buildings, the rattling of crockery, and oscillation of hanging objects, although in most cases, there is no damage.

The tremor was felt in many other localities – most of them on the coast, although some also in the interior of Galicia – with intensities III (weak), and II (barely felt).

Recorded by IGN at 3:44pm, the earthquake had a precedent a few minutes earlier, at 2:57pm. This tremor was of a 3.7 magnitude, with intensity III. At 15:58pm, a third earthquake occurred in the same area, with a magnitude of 2.5, and a maximum intensity of IV, as reported by 20minutoes.es.

___________________________________________________________

