Here are the Covid numbers in Spain for Friday, January 28, released by the Ministry of Health



According to data from the Ministry of Health, Covid numbers in Spain, collected today, Friday, January 28, from the autonomous communities, show that the curve of Covid-19 is slowing down, with a decrease in both the incidence and the number of reported cases.

Almost 118,922 infections were recorded in the last 24 hours, compared to 130,888 yesterday, Thursday 27. The incidence rate fell for the fifth day, to 3,078 cases per 100,000 inhabitants. This is a drop of 61 points.

199 more deaths have been added to the count recorded since the start of the pandemic, bringing the total number of deaths in Spain from the virus to 92,966. 774 of these have been reported in the last week, and more than 3,600 in a month.

Occupancy of UCIs achieved a slight respite of 1.5 points in the last week, falling from 23.2% to 21.7%. The capacity of beds with hospitalised patients from the virus stands at 14.7%.

In the last 24 hours, the number of discharges of patients recovered from Covid (2,305), has once again exceeded the number of admissions (2,049).

The territories that register the highest occupancy in the ICUs are: Catalonia (39.6%), Melilla (29.4%), Aragon (32.4%), the Balearic Islands (28.1%), Castilla y Leon (23.6%), the Basque Country (24.9%), Madrid (24.3%), and the Valencian Community (24.6%).

Galicia (4.9%), La Rioja (11.3%), Andalusia (12.5%), and Extremadura (12%) are the ones with the least.

Hospitalisation rates are highest in: Melilla (25.2%), the Canary Islands (18.5%), Catalonia (18.3%), the Community of Madrid (17.2%), and Aragon (16.7% ).

Carolina Darias, the Minister of Health, today suggested that Spain has “bent the curve”, although she still appealed for prudence. Despite the fact that incidence has multiplied by 7 compared to the third wave, “hospitalization, ICUs, and deaths are much lower”, she pointed out. This is thanks to the “very high vaccination coverage” and the lesser virulence of the Omicron variant she added.

Ms Darias reiterated that in coordination with the autonomous communities, and with the European institutions, her department is working on the design of a new phase of containment of Covid-19, which will go “from emergency surveillance, to surveillance by objectives, and of better quality than the current one”, as reported by diariodesevilla.es.

