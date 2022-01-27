The best ways to repair hair damage from hard water and restore hair

Hard water can wreak havoc on your hair. It makes it difficult to properly rinse hair, causing product buildup. Buildup leaves your hair feeling like it’s coated in a greasy film, no matter how often you wash it, leading to overwashing and further damage. Fortunately, there are some easy ways to repair hair damage from hard water and restore hair.

Hard water turns colour-treated hair brassy or gives it a greenish tinge. As a result, you may have to dye it more often, causing more hair damage.

If your hair is showing signs of distress due to hard water, there are some at-home ways to repair hair damage and restore your hair.

Installing a water softener can solve the issue, although it can be costly. Alternatively, investing in a water softening shower head will remove the minerals in the water and make your water soft again.

Clarifying shampoos can combat mineral buildup caused by hard water. Use it weekly to repair your distressed tresses. Follow with a hair mask to inject some moisture back into your hair. Hard water dries out hair, so a nourishing hair mask is just what the doctor ordered to restore your hair. Since the minerals in hard water break down keratin, search for a mask that contains keratin.

Hard water disrupts your scalp’s natural pH level, resulting in irritation and dryness. Homemade hair rinses can help to reduce your scalp’s pH levels and nourish it with vitamins B and C. Make your own hair rinse by adding a teaspoon each of apple cider vinegar and lemon juice to a cup of water. A couple of times a month, rinse your hair with the solution after shampooing and before a hair mask.

Counteract the effect of hard water by eating a balanced diet and adding some supplements to your diet. Vitamins C and D, are particularly effective.

