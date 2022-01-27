WATCH: Off-duty police officer prevents violent supermarket robbery in Barcelona

Watch – An off-duty Mossos d’Esquadra officer recently managed to prevent a violent robbery at a supermarket in Mataro, Barcelona.

The events at the supermarket in Barcelona, which have been made public following the release of CCTV footage, occurred a few days ago and the armed thief was arrested by the d’Esquadra officer and imprisoned.

Upon entering the supermarket and sensing that something was happening, the officer saw the thief threatening a worker with a knife in an attempt to steal the money from the till.

The officer decided to intervene and with a quick manoeuvre managed to immobilise the criminal, who ended up on the ground.

There, as can be seen in the video released by the Catalan police, the officer managed to retrieve a bundle of bills and coins that the thief had pocketed during his attempted robbery.

At the same time, the officer also managed to remove the large knife that the thief was wielding.

After verifying that there was no one injured by the attempted violent robbery, the officer asked a member of the public to call the police station so that they could come to the supermarket.

The thief, who had a previous record, ended up arrested and has been imprisoned.

