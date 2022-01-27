Valentine’s at the iconic Benidorm Palace

THIS Valentine’s, Benidorm Palace is putting on a swoon-worthy weekend jam-packed with unforgettable live entertainment and top-class food.

The award-winning venue is hosting its latest show Terra and the planet’s number one Electric Light Orchestra (ELO) tribute band, ELO Again.

The weekend of fun kicks off on Saturday, February 12 with Terra, the latest gastro-cultural offering from Benidorm Palace. Terra is a dazzling show brimming with glitz, glamour, and a touch of magic. It pays tribute to planet Earth, uniting artists from all over the world on one stage to take you on an exhilarating journey across five continents.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



The festivities don’t stop there. ELO Again will be raising the roof on Sunday, February 13, playing all the hits from one of the planet’s most beloved bands. On their latest ‘Re-Discovery Tour’, ELO Again takes us back in time with an unparalleled production for a truly authentic experience.

Savour the flavour of a Benidorm Palace dinner during the show. On the menu for Terra is marinated chicken salad with bacon, crunchy croutons and Gran Palace sauce, pumpkin cream soup, Iberian pork steak with five-pepper sauce, potato gratin and sautéd vegetables. Followed by the Chef’s special dessert and wine.

Alternatively, the Menu Gran Palace Plus ticket dishes up a main course of grilled fillet steak with port sauce, potato gratin, and sautéd vegetables.

You can enjoy a meal of chicken/fish and chips while you rock out to ELO Again.

Benidorm Palace burst onto the scene in 1977 and has been bringing a special blend of electrifying entertainment and world-class cuisine ever since.

From the Miss Spain Contest to the European Arts Forum, its iconic stage regularly welcomes renowned international artists like Lola Flores and Julio Iglesias.

Terra is on Saturday, February 12 at 8pm. Show tickets are €34, Show + Dinner tickets are €54, and for €64 you get the show and the Gran Palace Plus menu.

ELO Again are performing on Sunday, February 13 at 8.30pm. Tickets are available from the Benidorm Palace Box Office for €30 with an option for chicken/fish and chips for €8.

Benidorm Palace is also offering a special Valentine’s promotion of tickets to both Terra and ELO Again for the show only at just €55. Meal upgrades are available.

For more information or to book tickets, contact +34 965 851 660 or visit https://www.benidormpalace.com/en/tickets