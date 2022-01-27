Vaccine queue-jumping mayors in El Verger and Els Poblets catch Omicron

XIMO COLL and Carolina Vives, vaccinated husband and wife, recently tested positive for Covid-19.

Nothing extraordinary about that as the Omicron variant brings record numbers of cases throughout Alicante prove, except for the circumstances in which Coll and Vives received their first vaccinations last year.

Respective mayors of El Verger and Els Poblet, they jumped the queue early last year long before they were eligible for the Pfizer vaccine at a time when supplies were strictly rationed.

Coll and Vives afterwards explained that they and five Policia Nacional officers were vaccinated after seven ampoules of the Pfizer vaccine were left over at the El Verger health centre.

They now face disciplinary action from the regional government and have been suspended from the PSOE socialist party.

Both have now recovered from what they described as “similar to a cold” and have returned to their El Verger and Els Poblets posts.