The Most Romantic Plans for Valentine’s in Almeria

If you want to whisk your loved one away for a romantic Valentine’s in Almeria, you won’t be disappointed. Tucked away in the Southeast of Spain, Almeria is renowned for its unspoilt beaches, Andalucian hospitality (did somebody say free tapas?), and imposing coastline.

For the ultimate romantic getaway in Almeria, we’ve put together a list of activities you and your couple need to do.

1. Visit Cabo de Gata for a Valentine’s in Almeria you’ll never forget

Almeria is home to the outstanding Cabo de Gata national park.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Rent a car and spend a day falling in love with the incredible landscapes, exquisite beaches, and unforgettable views.

Watch a sunset at the Cabo de Gata Lighthouse or cosy up under a blanket to watch the waves.

If you want to pull out all the stops, book a night of stargazing at the Calar Alto Astronomical Observatory.

Located in the Sierra de Los Filabres north of Almeria, the observatory has recently opened its doors to visitors and now offers tours with fine dining options for a special night under the stars.

2. Take a walk around the majestic Alcazaba

Almeria city is steeped in history. Start your Valentine’s trip off with a walk around the majestic Alcazaba.

Perched on Saint Christopher’s mount, the Alcazaba was one of the biggest and most noteworthy citadels built by the Al-Andalus.

3. Enjoy an afternoon of pampering in the ancient baths

Continue your cultural experience with an afternoon of pampering in the ancient baths where you can treat your loved one to spa treatments, Valentines Day Specials, and a romantic dinner.

4. Take your love to Wild West territory this Valentine’s in Almeria

If you want to do something different for Valentine’s in Almeria, why not pay a visit to a Wild West set.

Almeria is home to the only desert in Europe, the Tabernas desert.

Since the sixties and seventies, it has turned into a popular Hollywood filming location.

Best known for the Sergio Leone Westerns starring Clint Eastwood, there are now three fantastic Wild West sets that you can visit and enjoy an afternoon in the life of a Wild West cowboy.

Final Thoughts

There are no shortage of incredibly romantic things to do in Almeria for Valentine’s (or if you just want to spoil that special someone).

Steeped in rich history and home to one of the most magical natural parks in Spain, Almeria is a truly unique destination.

Woo your sweetheart with a Valentine’s weekend filled with sunshine, free tapas, breathtaking views, and a spot of culture.

What could be better?