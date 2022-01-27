The biggest beauty trends of 2022 you need to try

2022 is upon us. We take a look at some of the biggest beauty trends of 2022. Bold makeup looks are the look du jour this Spring. From metallic eyeshadows to pops of neon, we take a look at how to upgrade your makeup looks for a fresh take.

The latest beauty trends for Spring 2022 play heavily on metallics. To revamp your makeup, add a heavily pigmented metallic eyeshadow to your lids and pair with dewy skin and a nude lip.

Another of the biggest makeup trends of 2022 is using a blusher to contour and lift the face. Gone are the days of only applying blusher to the apples of the cheeks. Now it’s all about applying blusher right up to the temple to frame and lift the face.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Whether you opt for a cream blusher or a powder, apply sparingly and build the colour and blend well.

Thanks to social media, freckles are back in fashion. If you are blessed with natural freckles, opt for a foundation with sheer coverage to show them off. Skin in 2022 looks set to be natural and sun-kissed. To achieve the look, add a few drops of liquid bronzer to your foundation or sweep some bronzer across the cheeks and the places where the sun naturally hits your face. Finish the look with an iridescent highlighter on the top of the cheekbones, the cupid’s bow, and the inner corners of the eye.

Glossy lips are one of the latest makeup trends and are perfectly paired with some sparkle. In 2022, expect to see lots of glossy lips paired with a glittery eye. That’s right, glitter is back! To get the look, apply some glitter to the centre of your eyelid to make your eyes pop and attract the light.

For a more intense sparkle with staying power, dip your eyeshadow brush in some vaseline before applying glitter eyeshadows.

For a pretty day look, makeup artists are going for monochromatic looks with soft Spring colours such as peaches, corals, pinks, and terracotta. To achieve a quick monochrome look, use a multi-purpose tint on eyes, cheeks, and lips.

Versace’s spring/summer runways saw some neon stripes. Add a pop of colour to your makeup with a bold neon pink eyeshadow paired.

To achieve the latest beauty trends of 2022, keep skin natural and glowing and go bold with some strategically-placed glitter, a metallic eyeshadow, and your trusty bronzer and you’re ready to take on the year.