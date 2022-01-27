Romantic things to do for a memorable Valentine’s in Mallorca

If you’re searching for the ultimate romantic couple’s getaway this Valentine’s, Mallorca is waiting for you. Brimming with hidden beaches, soaked in culture, and overflowing with romantic things to do, Valentine’s in Mallorca is an unforgettable experience.

Mallorca is the biggest of the Balearic Islands and one of the most popular locations for a romantic break.

This little slice of paradise in the middle of the Mediterranean sea has something for everyone.

Whether you want the hustle and bustle of the town, an up-scale weekend of luxury, or a few days to disconnect in nature, you’ll find it all in Mallorca.

To give you inspiration, we’ve compiled a list of the most romantic things to do with your Valentine in Mallorca.

1. Spot yachts at the impossibly luxurious port this Valentine’s Day in Mallorca

This Valentine’s in Mallorca, spoil your special someone with a lavish afternoon by Port Adriano.

For an upscale afternoon admiring the extravagant yachts dotted around the port, splash out on a swanky meal at one of the many upmarket restaurants.

The marina is a truly memorable place to sip good wine, enjoy decadent food, and watch a spectacular sunset with your partner. Simply gorgeous.

2. Stop off at the Cathedral of Mallorca

Enjoy some culture this Valentine’s in Mallorca with a visit to the impressive Catedral de Mallorca, one of the most emblematic landmarks on the island.

This Gothic Roman Catholic cathedral is a sight to behold.

Take your partner for a strill around the cathedral, drinking in the intricate interior and snap a romantic photo outside capturing the crystal clear waters below.

3. Visit a Vineyard for a boozy Valentine’s in Mallorca

Treat your sweetheart to a romantic Valentine’s Day trip to one of Mallorca’s vineyards.

There are several world-class bodegas in Mallorca where you and your partner can relax and sample gorgeous local wines together.

For the ultimate romantic Mallorcan experience, book an alfresco wine tasting experience and wash it down with some local Mallorcan bread and Mahón cheese.

Most vineyards offer tours in English and can provide transport so you can enjoy the experience without arguing over who is the designated driver.

If you really want to pull out all the stops, look for a package that includes a lavish meal followed by stargazing in Mallorca’s gorgeous wine region.

4. Pamper your partner with a special Valentine’s spa treatment

Pamper your loved one with a day of relaxation and romance.

There’s no better way to kick off your Valentine’s weekend in Mallorca than with a trip to a luxury spa.

it’s the perfect way to destress and get in a romantic mood.

There are a number of excellent luxury spas in Mallorca where you can indulge in a five-star couples spa treatment.

Many of the spas offer Valentine’s Day specials for couples to unwind in a hot tub, destress in a sauna, or enjoy a couple’s massage all while soaking in the stunning sea views of Mallorca.

5. Go for a romantic stroll on the beach

Mallorca’s 262 beaches are mostly deserted in February, making it the perfect time to go horseback riding or for a leisurely walk with your Valentine.

If you love the great outdoors, why not hike to the beach town of San Telmo in the southwest corner of Mallorca.

You’ll find plenty of hidden picnic spots along your way to bask in the spring sunshine.

6. Valentine’s Day dinner and drinks overlooking Mallorca’s Sa Foradada

Cap off a perfect day of sightseeing with a romantic Valentine’s Day dinner overlooking the Sa Foradada at sunset.

Sa Foradada is a unique rock formation. It juts out of the Northwest coastline and offers spectacular views of the sunset.

Follow the smell of paella cooking on a wood fire until you reach the end of Sa Foradada.

There, you’ll come across a restaurant where you can dine in style while perched on top of the rock overlooking the Mediterranean.

It’s a popular spot, so book in advance to avoid missing out.

7. Dance the night away at a Carnival celebration

For the party animals, don your best fancy dress because Spain’s carnival season is in session.

The Balearic Islands are home to some of the best carnival celebrations in Spain.

Expect to see fireworks, colourful street parades, and crowds of people in costume enjoying the festivities.

Final Thoughts

Mallorca is an idyllic romantic getaway destination.

For a truly unforgettable Valentine’s experience, rent a car and explore the stunning hidden beaches, dance the night away at a Carnival celebration, unwind at a luxury spa, and get lost in Palma’s old town.