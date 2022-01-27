One dead and four injured in Washington DC hotel shooting incident

Washington DC hotel shooting incident leaves one person dead and another four injured



A shooting incident in Washington DC today, Thursday, January 27, has left one person dead and another four wounded. The event occurred inside a hotel in the city. Streets in the vicinity were reportedly cordoned off for several hours while DC Police conducted an investigation.

Posting on their official Twitter account, the DC Police Department revealed that the incident happened in a residential neighborhood early on Thursday, with five civilians being hit by bullets inside a hotel belonging to a chain, and subsequently transferred to a hospital nearby.

“MPD has located four adult female shooting victims related to this incident at the Days Inn”, they tweeted. Adding that there was another female victim who had been “in a grave condition, and has since been pronounced deceased”. No shooter has been identified or located yet.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



According to several local news outlets, police officers were called to the location in a prime Washington neighborhood, at around 3.30am local time (8:30am GMT). Gunshots had been reported during a party that was taking place in a hotel room. The hotel in question is near to where many embassies are located in the capital city.

Duncan Bedlion, the DC Police commander, speaking to a local news channel, revealed that they had received “complaints from the community” about the hotel in the past. “We receive complaints related to drug activity, and that’s something we actively work to address with the community”, he stressed. as reported by geo.tv.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories, and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.