Meghan Markle faces cruel ‘end game’

Meghan Markle faces a cruel ‘end game’. One expert believes that the Duchess of Sussex is under attack and is being actively targeted.

According to the Bot Sentinel analytics service the Duchess is under attack. Data from the service revealed that she is being targeted in a “hate-for-profit enterprise” worth a staggering £2.8million.

Christopher Bouzy is the founder of Bot Sentinel. The Duchess is reportedly being targeted by YouTube channels that have gained millions of views.

Mr Bouzy told The Express that the online “bots” used to target Meghan have an endgame in mind.

“There is no doubt about what these people are doing, when you look at these tweets and constantly see people attacking her, what’s the end game?” Mr Bouzy told The Express.

“If she has already left the UK, she and Harry don’t have any royal duties or anything so why are they still attacking her.

“I believe that the end game is they want to see something happen to her, they want to see that it boils over so that she hurts herself or maybe someone hurts her or the marriage goes bust.”

The analytics service has discovered multiple channels are targeting Meghan.

According to a Bot Sentinel report: “It’s our opinion that several of the most well-known and active hate accounts were actively targeting journalists and royal commentators to boost their visibility and amplify their hate campaign; in some cases, they were successful.”

Mr Bouzy believes that Meghan has been targeted for some time now.

He explained: “When they left for the US it went to ‘oh she is taking him away from the family’, ‘he is abandoning the family’ and over time it’s just morphed.

“In the beginning, it was about Megxit and ‘we want her to go’.

“Well she is gone now and these accounts are still attacking her, they are still going after her so the motivation, in the beginning, was more or less about attacking her for coming in as an outsider, coming in as an American, and disrupting the Royal Family.

“Now the narrative is just complete conspiracy theories and just a complete load of nonsense at this point.”

The expert went on to add: “People have regularly contacted me and were saying ‘there is something crazy going on with people who don’t like Meghan and ‘anti-Meghan people’ there were saying ‘we think they are ‘bots’ and maybe you should look at it.

“I made a comment about William and Kate, just off the cuff and all of a sudden I was swarmed and attacked and I thought this is really bizarre, this is not normal.

“That’s how the research started, I was attacked basically and wanted to delve in and see if there was anything there and there definitely is.”

