According to the NHS, more than two in five people in England suffer from high cholesterol. High cholesterol significantly increases the risk of developing serious health conditions, such as heart disease. Lifestyle, genetics, and diet contribute to high cholesterol. The good news is that there are foods that reduce cholesterol naturally.

With some small changes to your diet, you can optimise heart health and reduce cholesterol.

Experts recommend eating two to three portions of oily fish (fresh or frozen) per week. Salmon, mackerel, tuna are great options because they are rich in omega-3 fatty acids.

Lean proteins like seafood and legumes are better than chicken. Aim for at least two servings of legumes a week, such as beans, lentils, nuts and seeds.

According to many doctors, consume a maximum of seven eggs per week.

It’s recommended to increase fibre with fruit, vegetables, and whole grains, foods that reduce cholesterol naturally. Aim for two pieces of fruit daily and at least three portions of vegetables. A portion is roughly ½ a cup of cooked veg. Insoluble fibre is particularly important. It’s found in foods such as oatmeals, sweet potatoes, and Brussel sprouts.

Switching to wholegrain cereals, bread, rice, and pasta and rethinking your cooking methods is key. Instead of frying food, try baking, grilling, roasting, or steaming it instead.

Dietary supplements such as fish oil, garlic, ground flaxseed, and green tea extract may help to lower cholesterol. Always speak to your doctor before taking new supplements.

To lower cholesterol naturally, limit fried foods, takeaway foods, and ready meals to once a week. The same goes for high-sugar foods like chocolate and pastries. Cut your consumption of red meat to no more than three times per week, avoiding processed meats such as sausages.

With a few lifestyle changes and by incorporating foods that reduce cholesterol naturally, you can lower cholesterol and get on with living life to the fullest.