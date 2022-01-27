‘Everybody Loves Raymond’ star Brad Garrett’s secret wedding

‘Everybody Loves Raymond’ star Brad Garrett’s secret wedding. The wedding had previously been delayed due to COVID, wildfires and even a mudslide.

Brad Garrett has finally managed to tie the knot with sweetheart IsaBeall Quella. The pair were married at a secret ceremony that was held in California on November 11, according to Garrett’s representative. Garrett’s representative shared the details with People magazine on Wednesday, January 26.

Garrett commented: “I married the love of my life,” before joking, “Her, not so much.”

The pair first met in 2008. Garrett finally proposed after seven years with Quella. The pair have been determined to tie the knot despite various delays. The wedding was put on hold due to COVID. The wedding was also delayed due to a mudslide and wildfires.

The pair made room for their beloved pets pooches Ivy and Chester at the wedding. The family now live in Malibu.

Garrett is known for his romantic side and last year he wrote a sweet birthday message. He called Quella “truly the most incredible human I’ve ever met.”


He added: “As not to embarrass you because I know your humility I’ll just say Thank You. For everything.

“You’re the love of my life even though you’re free to date.

“Wish I had a time machine. And a new head. More and forever as the authorities allow..”


Last year Garrett honoured woman’s International Women’s Day. He celebrated all women but particularly his 22-year-old daughter.

Garrett took to social media and shared a photo of his daughter. He commented: “You are celebrated EVERY DAY. Thank you for making me better; inspiring me and teaching me the power of love. Your kindness, compassion and grace makes this world a beautiful place. With love and endless admiration”

