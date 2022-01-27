Data showing the total number of people suffering adverse effects caused by Covid vaccines in Spain has been released



The Spanish Agency for Medicines and Health Products (AEMPS), today, Thursday, January 27, released data relevant to the total number of notifications about adverse effects to the Covid-19 vaccines in Spain.

It shows that up until January 9, 2022, a total of 55,455 notifications have been registered. This is out of a total of 80,109,445 doses of vaccines that have been administered across the country, and corresponds to 69 out of every per 100,000 doses.

According to the ’12th Pharmacovigilance Report on Covid-19 Vaccines’, the most frequently reported events continue to be general disorders involving fever and pain in the vaccination area. Others report discomfort in the nervous system, headaches and dizziness, and myalgia and arthralgia in the musculoskeletal system.

Most of the notifications – 74% – correspond to women, and another 87% to people aged between 18 and 65. Of the 55,455 notifications of adverse reactions, 11,048 of them were considered serious.

These were cases understood to require prolonged hospitalisation, subsequently giving rise to a significant or persistent disability, a congenital malformation, or even life-threatening or fatal. There were also many other conditions that can be considered clinically significant.

From the 55,455 notifications, there were 375 that resulted in death. The AEMPS points out, however, that “these events cannot be considered related to the vaccines by the mere fact of being reported”.

It continued, “In the vast majority of reported cases, in which there is information on medical history and concomitant medication, death can be explained by the previous clinical situation of the patient and/or other treatments they were taking, and the causes of death are diverse”.

Clarifying, “Without presenting a homogeneous pattern, vaccination does not reduce deaths from causes other than Covid-19. During the vaccination campaign it is expected that deaths from other different reasons will continue to occur, sometimes in close temporal association with the administration of the vaccine, without this being related to the fact of having been vaccinated”, as reported by infosalus.com.

