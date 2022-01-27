Here are the Covid numbers in Spain for Thursday, January 27, released by the Ministry of Health



The Ministry of Health has released the Covid data this Thursday, January 27, collected from the autonomous communities. It shows 130,888 new cases of coronavirus, of which 50,483 have been diagnosed in the last 24 hours. This is compared to the 52,034 registered on Wednesday 26.

According to official figures, that brings the total number of people infected with Covid-19 in Spain since the start of the pandemic to 9,660,208.

Standing at 3,139.45 cases per 100,000 inhabitants in the last 14 days, the incidence rate is dropping gradually. Yesterday, this figure stood at 3,194.67.

Another 176 deaths have been registered, bringing the total to 760 in the last week. This increases the total number of deaths from coronavirus in Spain to 92,767 people.

There are currently 18,548 patients hospitalised for Covid-19 throughout Spain, and 2,099 in an ICU. In the last 24 hours there have been 2,127 admissions, and 2,469 discharges. The occupancy rate of beds by coronavirus stands at 14.85%, and in ICUs at 22.16%, as reported by diariosur.es.

