Carolyn Mills says a heartfelt Thank You to Cancer Care Costa Blanca

CAROLYN MILLS was diagnosed with cancer last July.

“The day before, I hadn’t a care in the world, I didn’t even feel ill,” Carolyn told the Euro Weekly News.

“Then, after a few words from a doctor, I felt like a headless chicken,” she continued. “My brain was running around in circles. Help!”

Carolyn revealed that she was politely brushed aside by a well-known organisation, but a team from the Cancer Care charity heard that she needed some help: “They were my saviours,” she said simply.

“I am so very grateful for the support I have received during the last six months of mind-blowing procedures,” Carolyn added. “I couldn’t have got through it without them.”

She has regular weekly visits from Carol, her local nurse, who would come daily if Carolyn wanted her to.

“She changed dressings, cleaned and replaced my tracheotomy tube, and sourced an aspirator to save me a six-hour visit to A and E for mucous removal and never asked for a penny!”

One night at Gran Sol, six months after Carolyn’s diagnosis, her friend Pippa Jones presented Carol Hicks Dawson, a Calpe resident and one of Cancer Care’s nurses, with a €700 cheque for their organisation.

“Pippa raises money year-round by making exquisite hampers and organising fun events and games, each year dividing the amount between Cancer Care Costa Blanca and Pluto Animal Rescue,” Carolyn said.

“Bless all these wonderful people!”