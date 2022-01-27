BREAKING: Jonathan Chew pleads GUILTY to Professor Chris Whitty harassment

One of the men who drunkenly harassed Professor Chris Whitty in central London has pleaded guilty.

One of the men who drunkenly harassed Professor Sir Chris Whitty in a park in central London has pleaded guilty and is facing a prison sentence.

24-year-old Jonathan Chew and his friend Lewis Hughes approached England’s chief medical officer Sir Chris Whitty after coming across him in St James’s Park on June 27 last year.

Footage of the incident taken by Chew shows the two men grabbing Sir Chris as they shout “oi oi” and say “one photo please?”.

Hughes has already admitted assault and was given a suspended sentence.

Hughes, who was a negotiator at Caplen Estates in Essex, was also sacked from his job following a police investigation after the video emerged.

Today, January 27, Chew attended Westminster Crown Court where he pleaded guilty to a public order offence of causing harassment, alarm, and distress, as well as obstructing a PC in the same incident.

He has been warned that he could face a prison sentence over the incident.

Following the incident, Boris Johnson said: “I’m shocked at seeing the despicable harassment of Chief Medical Officer Chris Whitty.

“I condemn the behaviour of these thugs. Our hard-working public servants should not have to face this kind of intimidation on our streets and we will not tolerate it.”

