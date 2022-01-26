The Perfect Plan for a Romantic Valentine’s in Marbella 

Whether you reside in Spain or further afield, a romantic Valentine’s getaway in sunny Spain is sure to win over even the most sceptical heart.

Spain is full of romance, but Valentine’s in Marbella is something special.

So special in fact, that we’ve put together the perfect plan for you and your loved one to enjoy a truly special Valentine’s in Marbella.

1. Take a Morning Stroll on Avenida del Mar Followed by Breakfast in the Sun

Start your Valentine’s Day in Marbella off right with a morning stroll and an alfresco breakfast.

The first stop in this romantic itinerary is an early-morning stroll along Avenida del Mar.

Avenida del Mar is a must-see. This gorgeous square links the beautiful La Alameda park with the seafront promenade. Kick your day off by walking around La Alameda park to see the ornate water fountain before admiring the Salvador Dali sculpture collection.

Next, it’s time for breakfast.

There are lots of cafes and bars darted around Avenida del Mar where you can enjoy breakfast in the sun.

You’ll find lots of international breakfast options as well as the iconic Spanish breakfast ‘pan con tomate’.

This Spanish breakfast staple consists of a piece of toasted bread that has been rubbed with garlic cloves, and a paste made from grated fresh tomatoes.

It’s usually topped with olive oil and a sprinkling of salt and served with coffee.

2. Breath in Fresh Sea Air on One of Marbella’s Stunning Beaches

Marbella boasts an average of 325 days of sunshine making it the perfect place to spend time outdoors this Valentine’s.

After breakfast, take a stroll on one of Marbella’s pristine beaches and gulp down that fresh sea air.

Venus Beach is just a short walk from Avenida del Mar, but there are plenty of other beaches nearby just ready to be explored.

Golden Beach, Elviria Beach, and Cabopino Beach are just a few local gems.

3. Pamper your Partner with a Romantic Spa Day in One of Marbella’s Luxury Spas

Valentine’s day is a fantastic excuse to spoil your partner with an indulgent afternoon of pampering and romance.

Marbella has an impressive selection of luxury spas where you can treat your sweetheart to a special Valentine’s Day spa treatment.

After a leaisurely stroll on the beach, your next stop is a Spa afternoon to relax and unwind with your partner.

4. Explore the Idyllic Old Town and Do Some People Watching in Orange Square

After a decadent afternoon of relaxing, it’s time to explore the beautiful old town of Marbella, starting at ‘Plaza de Naranjos’ (Orange Square).

Marbella’s Plaza de los Naranjos is an idyllic spot to watch the world go by while you enjoy a coffee and something sweet in the sun.

Make like a local and treat yourselves to a ‘merienda’.

Loosely translated as an “afternoon snack”, the Spanish consider the ‘merienda’ as the fourth meal of the day.

‘La merienda’ is enjoyed in the late afternoon or early evening and can be either sweet or savoury.

However, since it’s Valentine’s Day, why not indulge in something sweet for your sweet.

From Plaza de los Naranjos, take a walk around the old town.

You’ll find narrow maze-like streets, coffee shops galore, and terrific views of the mountains of Ronda.

5. Dine Out in Style in One of Marbella’s Best-loved Restaurants

All you need is love, but some scrumptious food and top-class entertainment definitely help.

Marbella is packed with amazing restaurants where you can enjoy fresh, local seafood, traditional Spanish cuisine, or international dishes.

There’s no better way to round off a romantic Valentine’s Day in Marbella than with dinner for two at one of Marbella’s best restaurants.

Many of Marbella’s iconic restaurants offer Valentine’s Day Specials complete with a delectably romantic menu and top-class live entertainment.

6. Paint the Town Red with a Romantic Night on the Town

Marbella is famous for its vibrant nightlife.

The city is home to a myriad of nightclubs and live music venues making it the perfect place to put on your glad rags and dance the night away.

If partying into the wee hours isn’t your thing, Marbella boasts a fantastic selection of bars where you can have a nightcap and enjoy a romantic Valentine’s in Marbella.

Marbella’s well-known Puerto Banus area is the stomping ground for the Marbella’s rich and famous.

The opulent Puerto Banus area is a hive of bars, nightclubs, and party-goers where you and your Valentine can sip on delicious cocktails and see how the other half live.

For those who prefer to soak in the local culture, a trip to Andalucia wouldn’t be complete without a flamenco show.

Woo your sweetheart with a cultural experience and go to see an authentic flamenco show in Marbella.

There are plenty of fantastic flamenco venues darted around the city, but they sell out fast so book in advance to avoid missing out.

Final Thoughts

Treat that special someone to the perfect Valentine’s in Marbella.

Marbella is more than just sunshine and beaches (although they are a huge bonus).

This fabulous city is steeped in culture and is brimming with romantic activities for a Spanish Valentine’s to remember.

