Record number of migrants crossed the Channel to reach the UK on January 25.

MORE than 180 migrants crossed the Channel to reach the UK yesterday (January 25) – a record-breaking number that tripled the amount of 2021.

This month 1,302 migrants have made the dangerous journey across the English Channel which is over five times the 223 who made the crossing last January.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



According to the Home Office, the first vessel arrived shortly after 8 am, carrying about ten people before a dozen more docked around 10 am. Border Force’s Vigilant followed shortly after, bringing around 15 more people into the Port of Dover at 12 pm.

A total of 183 migrants arrived at the Tug Haven immigration centre after a further four groups were escorted there throughout the day.

183 migrants reached the UK yesterday in seven boats on Tuesday breaking record numbers and tripling the amount of 2021 @UKBorder @BorisJohnson @pritipatel pic.twitter.com/dHKTNUoNTQ

— UK News in Pictures (@UKNIP247) (@uknip247) January 26, 2022

Despite the freezing weather, the migrants – wrapped in towels and wearing safety jackets – appeared to be in good spirits after making it across the perilous waters safely.

However, not all made it across as it is believed French authorities intercepted 100 people, while a coastguard fixed-wing plane and drone were also searching for small boats.

Minister for Justice and Tackling Illegal Migration Tom Pursglove said: “People fleeing persecution should seek safety in the first safe country they reach and not risk their lives paying criminal gangs to cross the Channel.

“This Government is reforming our approach to illegal entry to the UK and asylum by making the tough decisions to end the overt exploitation of our laws and its impact on UK taxpayers.

“The public have rightly had enough of the blatant disregard of our immigration laws and we are bringing in necessary long-term changes.

“The Nationality and Borders Bill will make it a criminal offence to knowingly arrive in the UK illegally and introduce life sentences for those who facilitate illegal entry into the country.

“It will also strengthen the powers of Border Force to stop and redirect vessels, while introducing new powers to remove asylum seekers to have their claims processed outside the UK.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.