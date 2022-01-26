Police chase ends in ravine crash tragedy in Spain’s Madrid.

On Monday, January 24, a police chase led to a motorcyclist crashing into a ravine and drowning. The accident happened in the Jarama River, on its way through Rivas.

The incident unfolded at around 2am in the Cañada Real Galiana area. National police officers had spotted a motorcycle that had been reported stolen. The officers attempted to stop the vehicle on which a man and a woman were travelling.

The motorcyclist ignored the police and attempted to flee. A police chase ensued and the motorcyclist lost control of the bike on the Piul road. The motorcyclist fell 20 metres into a ravine to the Laguna del Campillo in Rivas Vaciamadrid. In the dark, the man was unable to save himself from drowning due to the injuries he had suffered in the fall.

The woman aged 35 who had been on the motorcycle was rescued by firefighters from the Community of Madrid. She was in a serious condition so was rushed to the Hospital 12 de Octubre in Madrid. She was suffering from orthopaedic and thoracic injuries according to Europa Press.

The deceased man’s body was recovered with the help of the fire brigade. The body has been taken for an autopsy at the Legal Medicine institute in Valdebebas.

Officers involved in the investigation have discovered that he had previously committed multiple crimes including robbery with force and vehicle theft.

Officers from the Guardia Civil have taken charge of the investigation.

