Only Fools and Horses star reveals cancer diagnosis

Only Fools and Horses star Patrick Murray has revealed that he has recently been diagnosed with cancer.

Only Fools and Horses star Patrick Murray, who played Mickey Pearce in the iconic sitcom, has revealed that he had an early-stage cancerous tumour removed from his lung.

Pearce, 65, starred opposite David Jason’s Del Boy and Nicholas Lyndhurst’s Rodney Trotter across 20 episodes of Only Fools and Horses and then went on to star in the likes of Lovejoy and Curse of the Pink Panther.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



He revealed the diagnosis in a Twitter thread last week, informing the public of his health situation and also thanking a government advert urging people to get their symptoms looked at.

This led to a pet scan which covers a much larger area .

To my wonderful surprise these lesions were not cancerous but the scan did find an EARLY stage cancerous tumour in my lung .

This has since been removed and I am tweeting now , which would not be the case if I hadn't — Patrick Murray (@PatMurray000) January 21, 2022



“The other day I saw a [government] advert advising anyone who has been suffering from bloating, pain or discomfort in the abdominal region and constipation to ask their GP to refer them for an ultrasound exam. It’s quick totally painless and it can save your life,” he began.

“I now speak from my own experience. Naturally I wanted to keep my own health problems private, but failing to fully endorse this ad would be selfish. Thanks to my ultrascan I have a fighting chance. It showed my organs needed further investigation and tumours were spotted.”

“This led to a pet scan which covers a much larger area. To my wonderful surprise these lesions were not cancerous but the scan did find an EARLY stage cancerous tumour in my lung.”

“This has since been removed and I am tweeting now, which would not be the case if I hadn’t had the ultrasound all those months ago.”

Pearce ended the thread by thanking the NHS and encouraging anyone who is experiencing worrying symptoms to go to the doctor.

“A lot of people put these symptoms down to age and the discomfort, to simply to having a weak stomach. Please don’t ignore it if it persists.”

“As for me and thanks to the NHS, I can now see the same beautiful horizon as you.”

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories, and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.