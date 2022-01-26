Get set for Carnival on the Costa del Sol. This year Carnival is expected to return to coastal towns including Marbella, Mijas and Nerja.

Some of the most popular municipalities on the Costa del Sol have begun their preparations for this year’s carnival festivities. The coronavirus pandemic has seen many events cancelled previously but this year everyone has an eye on restoring their traditional events.

The number of British tourists heading into the area has improved and the rate of coronavirus infections has stabilised. This means that hotels are looking forward to better occupancy rates from February onwards.

The Andalucian regional government has already announced that the traditional Easter week celebrations will take place. This is after two years with traditional parades missing due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The announcement was made at Fitur.

The Costa del Sol has an excellent carnival tradition. This year coastal towns including Marbella, Nerja and Mijas along with inland municipalities such as Alhaurín el Grande and Tolox have already begun their preparations.

In the last few days, it has been confirmed that the Malaga capital will be launching a series of gastronomic previews this year as part of the Warm Winter Festival or Fiestas del Invierno Cálido. The gastronomic previews are set to start in early February.

Many towns have set their sights on February 28 as a key focal point this year. Numerous towns will be restoring their traditional festive calendars.

The Malaga Carnival Foundation has already announced that Malaga residents this year will be delighted by street coplas.

