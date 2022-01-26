Driver dies in AP-7 car crash as vehicle is trapped between three trucks

A pile-up on the AP-7 between three trucks and one car has ended in a fatality and serious injuries. The AP-7 car crash occurred at 7.49 pm on 26 January, at kilometre 9 of the motorway in the direction of France, 500 meters from the exit to enter the Porta Catalana service area, near Agullana.

The crash involved three cargo trucks and a passenger car, which became trapped in the middle of the other vehicles, with the driver also stuck inside. The Generalitat firefighters were called to the scene to assist in releasing the driver but unfortunately, his injuries were too great and he died.

There are also three more drivers injured as a result of the AP-7 car crash.

According to a witness, one of the truck drivers attacked another just after the crash happened. One of the trucks was carrying paper reels, the second ceramic pieces for construction and the third held mechanical safety gear.

Four vehicles from the Fire Department, the Mossos d’Esquadra and ambulances from the Medical Emergency System have been called to the scene to attend to the injured.

The incident has caused three kilometres of tailbacks on the AP-7. The three lanes of the motorway in the direction of France have been closed while the crash is cleared and investigated.

