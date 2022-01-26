Iconic film Fight Club radically changed for viewers in China.

CHINA have radically changed the ending of iconic 1999 film Fight Club to show viewers that authorities always triumph. The films original ending portrayed anarchy against the system, something China is not known for.

In the original, the Narrator (Edward Norton) kills his split personality Tyler Durden (Brad Pitt) and together with the female lead Marla Singer (Helena Bonham Carter), they stand to watch a chain of explosions destroying all bank and credit records thus beginning the destruction of consumerism.

However, this does not happen in the re-edited film shown in China, in fact, the explosion scene is removed entirely from the Chinese version, released via streaming site Tencent Video. Instead, viewers are told that the state successfully stopped Tyler’s Project Mayhem plans to destroy the world and point to a misguided attempt at criminality.

“Through the clue provided by Tyler, the police rapidly figured out the whole plan and arrested all criminals, successfully preventing the bomb from exploding,” a caption said. “After the trial, Tyler was sent to lunatic asylum receiving psychological treatment. He was discharged from the hospital in 2012.”

Fight Club, which also starred recently deceased Meat Loaf in a well-received performance, is based on Chuck Palahniuk’s 1996 novel of the same name and follows Edward Norton, an insomniac office worker, and a devil-may-care soapmaker Brad Pitt who form an underground fight club that evolves into much more.

When the film was released over twenty years ago, it only managed a lukewarm success at the box office, but thanks to the burgeoning DVD market, Fight Club quickly found its audience.

Interestingly, this is not the first time China has changed the ending to a film that doesn’t fit with the country’s regime. Nicolas Cage film Lord of War, a story of an arms smuggler, also suffered similar re-editing.

Streaming viewers in China had the final 30 minutes of the film missing and replaced with white text on a black screen saying: “Yuri Orlov confessed all the crimes officially charged against him in court, and was sentenced to life imprisonment in the end.”

