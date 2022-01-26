Email shows Boris Johnson personally authorised evacuations of Pen Farthing's Afghanistan dogs

Breaking News – A leaked email shows Boris Johnson personally authorised the evacuation of Pen Farthing’s dogs from Afghanistan despite previously denying it.

Yet another of Boris Johnson’s lies has been rumbled today after a leaked email shows he personally authorised the evacuation of 173 dogs and cats from Afghanistan.

Johnson previously claimed he took no part in the evacuation of the animals, telling Sky News that it was “complete nonsense” that he intervened in the case.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson denies the allegation that he prioritised the evacuation of Pen Farthing's animals over people during Britain's evacuation from Afghanistan. Read more here: https://t.co/Kh447OpWqk pic.twitter.com/HLWWrlORN1 — Sky News (@SkyNews) December 7, 2021



In an email to the department’s “special cases” team managing part of the evacuation, the official, whose name is redacted, says that the animal charity Nowaz has “received a lot of publicity.”

The email reads: “Equivalent charity Nowzad, run by an ex-Royal Marine, has received a lot of publicity and the PM has just authorised their staff and animals to be evacuated, [animal charity – name redacted] are hoping to be treated in the same capacity.”

Oof. Difficult to see how this can be explained away… No 10 repeatedly denied the claim the PM authorised the evacuation of Nowzad charity's staff/animals from Kabul. But FCDO official states explicitly that he did, in private correspondence just released by @CommonsForeign pic.twitter.com/nYCxGvyg5T — Lucy Fisher (@LOS_Fisher) January 26, 2022

Another email sent between Foreign Office officials that day said: “In light of the PM’s decision earlier today to evacuate the staff of the Nowzad animal charity, the [animal charity – name redacted] is asking for agreement to the entry of [details redacted] staff, all Afghan nationals.”

The government has been criticised for prioritising cats and dogs after claims that they diverted limited resources from evacuating people.

Former Royal Marine and founder of the charity, Pen Farthing, has denied the claims.

