Frustrated that you can’t gamble at online casinos where you’ve self-excluded?

The good news is that non Gamstop casinos are the silver lining because they allow you to continue gambling even after you’ve self-excluded.

The even better news is that there are some awesome, high stakes casinos not on Gamstop – and the doubly even better news is that we’ve rounded up the best of them in this article.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



All the online casinos in our list are free to join even if you’ve self-excluded elsewhere, and they’re just as good as gambling sites that are on Gamstop in terms of their game variety, bonuses, user interface, and more.

Ranking Methodology – How We Chose Our Casinos Sites Not On Gamstop

Being not on Gamstop – Naturally, the first thing we checked before adding any online gambling sites to our list was whether or not they were on Gamstop. We checked. They’re not there!

Games – We know how important game variety is, which is why we narrowed down our list to include casinos not on Gamstop that offer an excellent variety of games, from slots to poker, and everything in-between.

Bonuses – Even if a casino isn’t on Gamstop, it doesn’t mean it can’t offer an attractive welcome bonus, as well as subsequent promos. We’ve added the standout casino sites when it comes to their offers.

Payment methods – Whether you prefer to deposit and withdraw via your card, eWallet, crypto or other, the non gamstop casino sites in our list mix and match their payment methods.

Security – Lastly, we take user safety super seriously, which is why we only added the most secure and properly licensed casinos not on Gamstop to our list.

Best Non Gamstop Gambling Sites

1. Red Dog Casino – Best Overall Casino Not On Gamstop

Launched in 2019

100+ slot games

14 poker variants

Red Dog Casino is a fairly new online gambling site that is not on Gamstop. Whatever your favourite games are or were, Red Dog has got most bases covered. Here, you can choose from 100+ slot games, more than 10 poker variants, as well as an assortment of other table and card games, including blackjack and roulette.

And because it’s a new online gambling site, having only launched in 2019, its welcome bonus is super generous.

Naturally, some players will be concerned that, since Red Dog is so new, it won’t have the same reputation as fully-established casino sites. But it’s fully-licensed, it’s safe and secure, and we can vouch for its legitimacy.

Moreover, Red Dog has a good variety of payment methods, including Neosurf and Bitcoin, live chat is available, and the user interface, whilst fairly plain to look at, is fuss-free and easy to navigate.

2. Las Atlantis – Best Themed Non Gamstop Casino

Stylish web design

High max stakes

Cryptos accepted

Las Atlantis is easily one of the most stylish non gamstop gambling sites we’ve seen. Set in an underwater city, it will suit players who prefer to play somewhere that’s gorgeously animated.

There’s substance to match the style, too. At Las Atlantis, you can take your pick from over 200 games, including a good selection of slots, 13 live dealer games, as well as a handful of roulette, blackjack, and roulette variants.

As well as the more “traditional” payment methods, you can also deposit and withdraw at Las Atlantis via Bitcoin and Litecoin, and the casino site is SSL-encrypted.

If we can have a minor complaint it’s that, as attractive as the welcome bonus is, the wagering requirements are a tad on the high side. That said, since this is a casino site where high stakes are allowed, we’re sure most players won’t be put off too much by that.

Moreover, Las Atlantis’s subsequent bonuses and promos for existing players are exciting, including Game of the Month promos.

3. SuperSlots – Best Casino for Online Slots

200+ high-quality slot games

Cryptos accepted

Round-the-clock customer support

It should come as no surprise that SuperSlots’ main focus is on slot games. It’s got over 200 of them at the time of writing, and these include a number of popular, high RTP slots, such as Kraken Deep Wins, Immortal Wilds, and Shark Spin.

Like a few other online casinos and sites that are not on Gamstop, SuperSlots is a new casino site launched in 2020. This means you can expect a modern, clean user interface, lots of new games, and an enticing welcome bonus. Payment methods, meanwhile, include Bitcoin and Ethereum.

We also like the fact that you can pick and choose your bonuses, and the customer service – which includes live chat – is excellent.

Any cons?

It’s a bit disappointing that not all the games are available on mobile. If, however, you’re just here for the desktop version, SuperSlots is a high-quality, easy-to-use casino.

4. Wild Casino – Best Non GamStop Casino for Live Dealer Games

31 live dealer games

325 online casino games

Generous bonuses

If live dealer games were always your preference before you self-excluded, you might want to take a look at Wild Casino. Here, you can play 31 live games, which are split into two sections – Red and Black.

The Black casino is provided by Fresh Deck Studios. You can play a handful of blackjack, roulette and baccarat variants. In the Red section, you can try your luck at 10 blackjack games, where payouts go as high as 99.5%. Some of these are unlimited bet games, some are unlimited player games but be warned – on the limited player games, the tables are always busy.

Wild Casino actually offers over 320 games in total. As well as live dealer games, you can also play poker, automated blackjack, baccarat, roulette, and slots.

It might frustrate some players who are looking to ease themselves back into the swing of things that demo games aren’t available. But if you want to play for high stakes, you want good game variety, and essentially want to play at a complete casino, Wild Casino is highly recommended.

5. Sportsbetting.ag – Best UK Casino Not On Gamstop for Sports Betting

Competitive odds

Live betting available

Frequent sportsbook bonuses

As per its name, Sportsbetting.ag specialises in sports betting. In fact,it’s one of the few top quality sportsbooks not on Gamstop.

One of the things it does really well is bonuses. There’s a generous welcome bonus on the table for new players, along with a raft of subsequent promos that reward loyal players. These include a free live in-game bet, although most of them are centred around American sports.

Other than that, there are props and futures bets galore at Sportsbetting.ag, all the most popular sports, such as the NFL, soccer, tennis, and the NBA, are covered very well in terms of their markets and odds. Live betting is also available.

There are withdrawal fees on most banking options, as well as high minimum withdrawals, which may annoy some players. On the flip side, the banking options are extensive and include Bitcoin, Litecoin, and Ethereum.

6. BetOnline.ag – Best UK Casino Not On Gamstop for Online Poker

Early lines in the sportsbook

Excellent poker client

300+ games

Another solid sportsbook option if you’ve self-excluded is BetOnline.ag. This is a highly reputable sports betting site with years of experience that claims to offer the earliest lines in the businesses, industry-best bonuses, and the fastest payouts.

However, where we think it truly excels is with its poker room. There are daily and weekly tournaments (and you can also request your own tournament), traffic is high, and you can either download the app or play in your browser.

Moreover, the software is of a super high quality and we experience zero glitches when using it.

Fees are slightly higher than average on withdrawals, but banking options are varied, and the site rewards repeat players with an excellent loyalty program.

7. El Royale – Best Casino Not On Gamstop for Mobile Play

1920’s-themed online casino

260 games

High rollers welcome

El Royale is a swanky, 1920’s-themed online casino not on Gamstop that looks great, feels great, and which covers numerous bases in terms of what the modern-day player wants and needs.

One of the best things about the site is its ease of use. Site speed is excellent on both desktop and mobile, the website is easy to navigate, and the games load quickly.

Speaking of the games, there are just over 200 here at the time of writing. That’s a slightly smaller collection than some other online gambling websites, but the focus is on quality over quantity. You can take your pick from slots, poker, blackjack and roulette variants, and there are demo games available, too.

There are also a handful of high limit table games too, including a few poker variants and craps, while a great bulk of the games are provided by leading software provider RT Gaming.

8. Slots Empire – Best Casino Not On Gamstop for Blackjack

8 high-quality blackjack variants

200+ slots

Generous bonuses

If Blackjack was always your preferred game before you self-excluded, Slots Empire is an attractive casino that’s not on Gamstop. It has 8 blackjack variants, including Bitcoin blackjack, high limit blackjack and exclusive blackjack games.

You can play Blackjack for free or for real money, and you can play the electronic version or the live dealer version.

Naturally, Slots Empire has a solid selection of slots, too – over 200, including lots of popular ones, and a handful of high RTP slots.

Fairly low payout limits might seemingly contradict the concept of high limit blackjack, but this is our only criticism of what is otherwise a solid casino not on Gamstop that also offers unlimited reload bonuses.

9. Juicy Stakes – Best for Casino Games

400+ games in total

20+ poker games

Industry-leading rakeback

Juicy Stakes’s main focus is on poker. New players are treated to a useful poker welcome bonus, as well as a reload bonus, and they can compete in several poker tournaments that run from Monday to Friday.

Buy-ins range from free to high (but are mostly always affordable). The poker loyalty program nets you loyalty points each time you place a bet on poker, and Juicy Stakes themselves claim to be the market leaders when it comes to rakeback.

However, there’s much more to this online casino than just poker. There are currently more than 350 online casino games here, including roulette, blackjack, and baccarat. The software is excellent, the user interface is slick, and bonuses across the casino are generous.

Best Casino Sites Not On Gamstop: FAQ

Why Should I Play At Gamstop-Free Casino?

The main reason for playing at a casino that isn’t on Gamstop is that you can play without any hassle. Moreover, because it isn’t on Gamstop, it means that, even if you’ve self-excluded and therefore locked yourself out of a long list of many gambling sites, there’ll still be somewhere for you to play whenever you feel like having a bet.

Are Self-Exclusion Tools Available at Non Gamstop Casinos for UK Gamblers?

Non Gamstop casinos don’t allow you to self-exclude in the same way that casinos registered with Gamstop do, but – as per the gambling laws – they still need to remind you to gamble responsibly, and they need to give you access to safer gambling tools and resources.

Are Non Gamstop UK Casinos Worth Joining?

Casinos that aren’t on gamstop are exactly the same as casinos registered with Gamstop in terms of the games they offer, bonuses, limits, banking options – and so on.

The only difference is that you can ban yourself in a casino on Gamstop but not on a casino that isn’t on Gamstop.

In short, casinos that aren’t on Gamstop are totally worth joining if you’ve self-excluded.

What Games Are Available at Non Gamstop Casinos?

As explained above, non gamstop gambling sites are just the same as gamstop UK casinos, with the only difference being you can’t self-exclude.

The games that are available include all the classic casino games, such as slots, poker, roulette, blackjack, baccarat, craps, and more.

However, the exact games selection, as well as the exact variants, depend entirely on the casino itself.

Do Casinos That Aren’t on Gamstop Limit Winners?

All online casinos and UK gambling sites have to protect themselves from going bust, and as such they (mostly) all impose maximum bets. Some have higher maximum bets than others (and this also varies from table to table), and some will be more inclined to limit winners than others.

It really depends on the exact non gamstop sites that you sign up to. If you’re a persistent winner anywhere, there is a chance you might get flagged and limited.

What Payment Methods Are Available?

Nowadays, you can deposit and withdraw via a wide range of payment methods, including bank transfer, eWallets (PayPal, Skrill, Neteller and so on), as well as cryptocurrencies.

The exact banking options will depend on the casino itself, and it’s also a good idea to check whether or not you can deposit and withdraw via the same method before you create an account.

Best Non Gamstop Casinos: Final Thoughts

There are some excellent examples of casinos that are not on Gamstop. We’ve reviewed the standout ones in terms of their overall user experience – from the games offered, to the bonuses, the max stakes and more.

And whichever casino site you decide to go with, you’re safe in the knowledge that they won’t exclude you.

That all said, it’s really important to stay safe when gambling online, and to always place your bets responsibly.