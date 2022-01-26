6 Ideas for a Romantic Valentine’s in Benidorm

Sun, sea, architecture, and great food. Benidorm is every romance lover’s dream.

We’ve compiled a list of six romantic date ideas to enjoy this Valentine’s in Benidorm.

1. Explore Benidorm’s Charming Old Town

No Valentine’s in Benidorm is complete without exploring the charming old town.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Benidorm’s old and new towns are like night and day.

With its maze-like cobbled streets, charming boutiques, and wide array of bars and restaurants, the old town is the ideal place to get lost in Benidorm.

Take a trip to the castle lookout point ‘El mirador de la Punta del Canfali’ for breathtaking views or enjoy some greenery in the lushious parks ‘Parque de Elche’ and ‘Parque de L’Aiguera’.

Finally, stop off at the port for a drink with a view.

2. Stroll Barefoot Along the Beach

Ok, the barefoot part is optional, but Benidorm is home to some stunning beaches.

Poniente Beach and Mal Pas are two of Benidorm’s best-loved beaches.

No romance-filled Valentine’s in Benidorm is complete without walking arm-in-arm along the seashore.

3. Stop off at One of the Many Fantastic Restaurants for a Coffee and Some People Watching

Valentine’s Day is all about romance, so be sure to stop off at as many bars, restaurants, and cafés as you can.

For the hopeless romantics, it’s the perfect opportunity to stare lovingly into your partner’s eyes.

For the less romantic couples, it’s a good excuse to do some people watching and let the world go by.

Foodies shouldn’t miss the famous Tapas Alley in Benidorm Old Town.

If you fancy a nibble before dinner, get in the Spanish spirit and grab some tapas with a glass of wine or beer.

4. Go for a Romantic Valentine’s Picnic

Wrap up warm and head up to la Sierra Helada for a cosy picnic with breathtaking views of the Mediterranean.

Alternatively, if you prefer your picnic with a sea view, pack a picnic and head to Poniente Beach.

You’ll usually see boats gliding across the water and the sunsets are out of this world.

Another impossibly romantic spot for a picnic this Valentine’s in Benidorm is the Tossal.

Located in La Cala de Finestrat, if you walk to the top you are greeted with some stunning panoramic views and colourful sky. It’s worth the walk.

5. Cosy up and Watch the Sunset

Woo your sweetheart and cuddle up tight to watch one of Benidorm’s magical sunsets.

There are plenty of great spots to catch the sunset in Benidorm, but none are quite as impressive as the famous ‘Balcon del Mediterraneo’.

Go early and grab a drink in one of the charming bars dotted around while you take in the incredible panoramic views.

6. Take Your Valentine out for a Night on the Town

Benidorm comes alive after dark, making it the perfect place to put on your glad rags and treat your partner to a night on the town.

The iconic Benidorm Palace, voted best nightclub venue in Europe, is the perfect place to enjoy a Gala Dinner and a fabulous show this Valentine’s in Benidorm.

Dinner, drinks, and spectacular entertainment; what could be more romantic than that?

For more information or to book tickets, contact 965 851 660 or visit https://www.benidormpalace.com/en/tickets/

Final Thoughts

Benidorm is full of surprises, making it the perfect destination for a romantic Valentine’s getaway.

With great weather, delicious food, pristine beaches, and vibrant nightlife, there’s something for everyone this Valentine’s in Benidorm.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.