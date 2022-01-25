Urban buses in Granada to become mobile libraries

Thanks to the “Books on Wheels” initiative, Granada public transport users will be able to enjoy reading literary works by young local writers during their journey, as urban buses become mobile libraries.

As explained on Monday, January 24 by Raquel Ruiz, the Councilor for Mobility and Citizen Protection, this cultural proposal has been launched by Granada City Council, in collaboration with the “Books on Wheels” project, which already exists in cities such as Malaga. and Seville.

During her presentation, Ms Ruiz pointed out that “this month, 5,000 copies of Angel Olgoso’s work ‘Five Tales’, will be distributed on urban buses in an edition of ‘Sinindice, editorial’, made on ecological paper”.

She was accompanied in the presentation by Maria de Leyva, the Councilor for Culture and Heritage, Valeriano Diaz, the manager of public transport concession company Alsa, Francisco Quinterom, the director of ‘Books on wheels’, and Judith Arteaga, the editor of Andymion Edition.

Ms Ruiz highlighted that the initiative contemplates the edition each month of the work of an author from Granada. Among these, the publication and distribution of works by Nieves Chillon, and Alejandro Pedregosa, are already planned.

With a budget of €1,600 for each edition, the works will be available to users of public transport in “visible places, with which we intend to encourage reading, while making the bus journey a more pleasant moment for the traveller”, explained Ruz.

She emphasised the “environmental viability of the measure, as it is part of the firm commitment of this government team to promote sustainable mobility through the use of public transport, compared to the private vehicle”.

The edition has been carried out in accordance with the 2030 strategy, with sustainability criteria, and the use of recycled paper, in a commitment to “the current vision of a global world, in which we care for the environment”.

Francisco Quintero indicated that there is a “synergy between local creation, and the possibility of free access to the literary production of Granada authors, as well as the fact that it is disseminated through the public transport, it increases sustainability”.

The Councilor for Culture and Heritage, Maria de Leyva, highlighted the importance of the initiative through which the Granada City Council intends to bring the work of writers from Granada to the public. “We offer them the opportunity to make their literary creations known in their city”, she said, as reported by granadadigital.es.

