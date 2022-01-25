Spanish researchers discover five genes responsible for anorexia nervosa

Published in the international journal ‘Translational Psychiatry’, the team’s work was based on a study of samples of homozygous twin sisters discordant for anorexia nervosa. That is, a pair of identical twins in which one of them suffers from the disorder, and the other not.

“Identical twins can be considered replicas of the same DNA sequence, therefore, studying this population allows an evaluation of the epigenome independently of any variation in the genomic sequence”, explained Dr. Juan Sandoval, director of the platform of Epigenetics of the La Fe Health Research Institute (IIS La Fe).

With the participation of clinical and biostatistical professionals from Valencia, Castilla-La Mancha, and Extremadura, this study detected five genes involved in anorexia nervosa, specifically PPP2R2C, CHST1, SYNJ2, JAM3, and UBAP2L.

The first two have been associated with the metabolic trait of Type-2 diabetes. Type-2 diabetes and abnormalities in insulin secretion and blood glucose levels have been linked to anorexia nervosa.

For their part, the UBAP2L and SYNJ2 genes have been associated with bipolar disorder and initiation of cannabis use, respectively. Psychiatric comorbidities are very common in anorexia nervosa, and include disorders such as anxiety, obsessive-compulsive disorder, personality disorders, or substance abuse.

As a result, an exhaustive evaluation of the differences in the DNA methylation profile in monozygotic twins discordant for anorexia nervosa has been implemented, using a genome-wide approach, subsequently validating the findings in a sample of unrelated anorexia patients.

The synergy between Psychiatry, Epigenetics, and Biostatistics has made it possible to discover these new epigenetic marks associated with an eating disorder that affects one in every hundred adolescents – mostly women, but can also occur in men – and that begins between the ages of 12 and 18 years.

Epigenetic marks regulate gene expression without affecting the DNA sequence. In the case of the study of homozygous twins, it has been possible to study a common type of epigenetic modification known as DNA methylation, and it has been possible to see that, although the twins share the same DNA, epigenetic differences may appear, and therefore suffer from different diseases throughout their life, as reported by larazon.es.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories, and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.