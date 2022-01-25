Spanish researchers discover five genes responsible for anorexia nervosa

image: GVA

Five genes responsible for the development of anorexia nervosa in humans are discovered by a team from Valencia

Thanks to the study of biological samples from identical twin sisters, a multicentre research team made up of professionals from Psychiatry, Epigenetics, and Biostatistics, has discovered five genes related to the development of anorexia nervosa.

This study was led by Dr. Luis Rojo, a professor of Psychiatry at the University of Valencia. His goal was to discover the epigenetic bases of anorexia nervosa, one of the eating disorders with the highest mortality among psychiatric pathologies.

Anorexia nervosa is a public health problem that mainly affects young women and adolescents in developed countries. Diagnosis is established based solely on clinical criteria, without the existence, to date, of biological, genetic. or epigenetic markers.

“This discovery is relevant to develop more precise criteria based on epigenetic marks associated with the disease, and increase knowledge to implement therapeutic, prevention and early intervention strategies in cases of anorexia nervosa”, explained Dr Rojo.

