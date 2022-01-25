Breaking: Royal Mail set to cut HUNDREDS of jobs

Breaking news: Royal Mail set to cut HUNDREDS of jobs.

HUNDREDS of jobs are set to be cut by Royal Mail as the company announces cost-cutting measures, with positions at management level most likely to be affected.

The postal service, which has cited the Omicron Covid variant as a reason for the decision, announced its quarterly results today (January 25), noting: “As previously stated, there is still some uncertainty over the evolution of the Covid-19 pandemic and current Omicron wave, consumer behaviour, and economic factors such as GDP growth and inflation.”

Royal Mail, originally established in 1516 as a government department, received its highest numbers of complaints for almost a decade after more than a million were lodged. The company also faces a HUGE fine of more than £1million after hundreds of thousands of families suffer weeks of delays at 24 offices serving 38 postcode districts.

These include many areas across London as well as the Home Counties, the south coast, Manchester, Yorkshire and Scotland.

In fact, according to a report in The Observer, as many as 120 postal districts across the UK experienced delays over the Christmas and new year period.

In response to this, a Royal Mail spokesperson said: ‘The overwhelming majority of all mail is safely and correctly delivered by our postmen and women, with just one complaint for around every 10,000 items of mail handled by Royal Mail in 2020-2021.

“Where something goes wrong, our aim is to promptly deal with the problem and rectify it as soon as possible.

“We are the only UK delivery company that publishes an annual complaints report, as well as a quality of service report which is subject to some of the most rigorous standards of any major European country.”

Royal Mail is not the only business looking to restructure its management team, with Primark recently announcing that around 400 jobs were set to be axed across the fashion chain.

The fashion chain, which is owned by Associated British Foods, stated it was looking to restructure its management team so it is consistent across its estate of over 190 stores in the UK.

Kari Rodgers, Primark retail director for the UK, said: “The changes we’re proposing will deliver a simplified and more consistent management structure across all of our stores, provide more opportunities for career progression and offer greater flexibility, all of which are designed to help us provide the best possible experience for both our customers and our colleagues.

“We are now focused on supporting our colleagues who are affected by these proposed changes and will be going through the consultation process.”

