A shamed primary school teacher who was sacked after video footage emerged of her kicking and hitting a horse will be prosecuted by the RSPCA over alleged animal cruelty.

Sarah Moulds is due to appear at Boston Magistrates court next week for two offences under the Animal Welfare Act 2006.

The 37-year-old mum of two, who is well known in the local equestrian world, is not being prosecuted by the police or Crown Prosecution Service

The incident happened on November 6 following a Cottesmore Hunt which showed a video of Moulds hitting and kicking a horse, the footage then circulated on social media and caused national and global outrage.

Yesterday we filmed a @CottesmoreHunt rider kicking and punching her horse in the face.

Watched on by lackeys Will Ashmore and son Ed.

Violence running through their veins.@RSPCA_official pic.twitter.com/s37BlR4Hv3

— Hertfordshire Hunt Saboteurs (@HertsHuntSabs) November 7, 2021

She has been charged with causing unnecessary suffering to a grey pony called Bruce and faces a second charge of failing to take reasonable steps to protect the pony from pain, suffering or injury.

Moulds lost her job last month after being suspended following the outrage.

She was also a director of the Knossington and Somerby Pre-School before being fired.

she allegedly also lost her role with the local Pony Club branch.

After anti-hunt saboteurs released the video footage, Mounds received death threats and was forced to go into hiding with her family.

At the time the RSPCA said it would “look into complaints made about animal welfare.”

A spokesperson said: ‘We understand there is a lot of interest in this incident and we would like to reassure people we will always look into complaints made about animal welfare.”

“However, we are unable to discuss complaints about specific people and what action may have been taken.”

“We understand how frustrating that is for animal lovers but releasing information could prejudice a future prosecution.”

