New luxury eco-glamping project in Rincon de la Victoria

A new glamping project with “luxury tents” has been given the green light in Rincon de la Victoria.

The new glamping project in Rincon de la Victoria already has the approval of the council and the Andalucian Government and now it’s time to process the permits and outline the financing.

The objective of its promoters is to be able to open it next June, coinciding with the start of the summer season.

“The cabins will no longer be recycled marine containers, they will be luxury tents,” reported entrepreneur Emilio Akl Sfeir, who alluded to the “lack of containers currently on the world market due to the pandemic that put a stop to the dispatch of goods.”

“This, which at first could be an inconvenience, has turned out to be an advantage since the tents allow us to feel nature even more. Between the walls of the container, it didn’t give so much the sensation of living in the countryside,” pointed out this entrepreneur.

“We combine ecology and agriculture with social economy and tourism,” summarised Akl Sfeir, who has been working to obtain financing for the purchase of the land and its execution since 2018.

The chosen place is Finca La Paca in Benagalbon and the plot has an area of 29,525 square metres on which 2,512 square metres will be built.

It will be built with ecological materials, renewable energy and waste recycling, with customers able to enjoy the outdoors, cultivate gardens, shop at a local market and dine in the restaurant.

“The social part that we incorporate into the project is complex and very important. We want to involve our neighbours, that is, one person can offer the eggs from their farm and another make the website to improve the marketing. We all collaborate,” highlighted the entrepreneur.

“We promote the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) following the line of work of the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization. We want to transmit to our clients the values such as agroecology, sustainability and a fair economy both through our activities and in the market or the restaurant.”

