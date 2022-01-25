Moving to Manilva: The ultimate guide

WITH the stunning landscapes, seascapes and whitewashed villages Andalucia is famous for, as well as easy access to world-class restaurants, shops and schools, Manilva is a favourite for British and other nationalities moving to Spain.

Nestled on the Costa del Sol, Manilva is also just 29 miles from Marbella and 11 miles from glittering Sotogrande, giving it something of a luxurious vibe for those moving to Malaga province.

But if you are thinking of moving to Manilva, where do you go for all that essential information on the types of property on offer, the best schools and the coolest restaurants?

To make moving to Manilva a bit easier, the Euro Weekly News has put together this handy guide to everything you need to know before heading over.

Where is Manilva?

Manilva is located on the Costa del Sol in the west of Malaga province and close to Cadiz province. The nearest large international airport, Malaga-Costa del Sol Airport (AGP), is 65 miles from the area.

The municipality of Manilva includes the popular coastal areas of San Luis de Sabinillas and La Duquesa, as well as an inland town, Manilva.

Properties in Manilva

As one of the Costa del Sol´s most popular areas, Manilva has a thriving property market, offering everything from luxury villas to sea view apartments.

Costing from around €60,000 for a two-bedroom apartment to €3 million for a large villa, Manilva has a huge selection of property types, making it a great spot for moving to for different budgets as well as for couples, retirees, young professionals and families.

One of Manilva´s latest and most luxurious developments, Small Oasis, has recently launched its latest selection of properties, offering 144 apartments with stunning views.

Priced from €199,900 these apartments offer easy access to Manilva´s hottest areas as well as amazing communal areas, including a cinema, gym and pool.

Contact: For more information, click here

5 of the best things to do in Manilva

Getting involved in local life is one of the best things about moving somewhere new, and Manilva has plenty on offer.

1. Castillo de La Duquesa

The beautiful castle of the Duquesa was built by Charles III in 1767 and is well worth a visit.

2. Manilva beaches

Manilva has some of the best beaches of the Costa del Sol, great for a day in the sun.

Among the best are La Chullera, Las Arenas beach, and La Duquesa beach.

3. Golf

Sports fan will love one of the Costa del Sol´s best golf courses, La Duquesa Golf Club.

Located in San Luis de Sabanillas, the club is the perfect spot to playing a game in the sun.

4. La Duquesa marina

The marina, is one of Manilva´s most popular spots.

With space for up to 328 boats, the marina is a great place to charter a boat for day, either for fishing or marine life watching.

5. Santa Ana church

Built in the 1700s, this beautiful church is located inland in Manilva old town close to the area´s many cafes and restaurants.

5 of the best Restaurants in Manilva

1. Sabor Toscano

Serving up some of the best Italian food in Manilva, Sabor Toscano is known for its classic dishes, including seafood and pasta.

Open: Tuesday to Sunday 5pm to 11.45pm

Address: Calle Rambla del Mediterraneo, 5 Puerto de La Duquesa, 29692,

Booking: 660 55 07 97

Price: €€

2. El Estribo

This Argentinian restaurant is famous for its steaks and other meat dishes.

Open: Monday to Saturday 1pm to 4pm and 7pm to 11pm, Sunday 1pm to 6pm

Address: Calle Real las Flores 1 Urbanization Hacienda Guadalupe, 29692 San Luis de Sabinillas

Booking: 952 89 37 88

Price: €€

3. Delfines

With stunning views, this seafood restaurant offers up salted fish and baked fish.

Open: Thursday to Tuesday 1pm to 4pm and 7pm to 11pm

Address: Calle Alboran 2, 29692

Booking: 952 89 02 31

Price: €€

4. Kinnaree Thai

Khinnare Thai Restaurant offers wonderful views in front of Puerto La Duquesa and is popular for its fresh ingredients and homemade sauces.

Open: Monday to Sunday 12.30pm to 4pm and 6pm to 12am

Address: Bloque el Delfin 16 Duquesa Business Centre, 29692 Puerto de la Duquesa, Manilva

Booking: 952 89 28 11

Price: €€

5. Cubanga

This international restaurant offers everything from steak to pasta and serves up some of Manilva´s best dishes.

Open: Monday to Sunday 10am to 12pm

Address: Playa Levante 3527, 29691 Manilva-Puerto Duquesa

Booking: 607 56 27 12

Price: €€

Schools in Manilva

When moving to a new area, making sure there are some great schools is essential, and Manilva has some impressive local schools.

The area has four local schools, the San Luis de Sabinillas Public School, the Ravira Nursery School, Maicandil School, and Pablo Picasso public school, as well as access to some of the Costa del Sol´s best international schools.

One of the most prestigious in Spain, Sotogrande International School accepts children aged 3 to 18 and teaches the International Baccalaureate, one of the world´s most respected qualifications.

Important contacts

Moving somewhere new is great but it’s important to know the contact information for the emergency services.

That´s why we have included information on important contacts when moving to Manilva.

Emergency services, including health, fire and police: 112

Reporting a theft: 902 102 112

