Kill Bill actor Michael Madsen’s son dies of suspected suicide

Hudson Madsen, son of actor Michael Madsen, has died in Hawaii of a suspected suicide.

Hudson Madsen, the son of actor Michael Madsen, has died at the age of 26 of a suspected suicide, according to reports today, January 25.

The young man was found dead on the Hawaiian island of Oahu.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



“I can confirm that Hudson Lee Madsen, 26, has died of a gunshot wound to the head in a suspected suicide on the island of Oahu,” a spokesperson for the Honolulu Department of Medicine told The Sun.

Hudson was the godson of Quentin Tarantino, a friend and regular collaborator of his father after participating in films such as Reservoir Dogs, the Kill Bill saga and The Hateful Eight.

According to his Facebook account, the young man lived in Wahiawa, Hawaii, with his wife Carlie. Reports say that his mother, actress DeAnna Madsen, is preparing to travel to Hawaii to deal with the tragedy.

Michael Madsen, a usual suspect in Tarantino productions and famous for his roles in other projects such as Donnie Brasco, Sin City or Wyatt Earp, has two more children with DeAnna Madsen, Calvin and Luke, in addition to Christian and Max, from his marriage to his ex, Jeannine Bisignano.

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories, and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.