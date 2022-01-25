Game of Thrones Peter Dinklage criticises Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs remake

Game of Thrones star Peter Dinklage has criticised the new version of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs that Disney is set to produce.

Dinklage spoke on the matter in a recent interview where he also gave his opinion on the choice of Rachel Zegler (West Side Story) as the new protagonist of this live-action movie.

“I was a little surprised that they were so proud to cast a Latina actress as Snow White. You’re still telling the story of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs. Take a step back and look at what you’re doing there. It doesn’t make sense to me.”

The actor has not hesitated to criticise this new remake created by the House of Mickey Mouse from his own perspective of being affected by achondroplasia.

“You’re progressive in a way and you’re still doing that damn story about seven dwarfs living together in a cave, what the hell are you doing man? Haven’t I done anything to further the cause from my position? Guess I’m not loud enough.”

“Really, I say that with all the love and respect to the actress and all the people who thought they were doing the right thing with this movie. But I’m kind of like, what are you guys doing?”

The actor, however, does not close doors on this story: “If you decide to tell the Snow White story with the most f*****g progressive twist. Let’s do it. I’m in.”

