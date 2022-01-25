Flight turns back after passengers cause “riot” and refuse to show tickets

Two unruly passengers who decided to pick their own seat aboard a United Airlines flight caused the plane to do a U-turn.

The flight turned back to Newark mid-way, with one passenger saying the two Israeli passengers caused a “riot” with their actions after sitting themselves in business class and defiantly not showing their ticket to the crew.

A passenger aboard the flight, Roi Lotan, told Israeli broadcast station News 12 that the passengers were disruptive and “a riot started” about an hour and a half into the flight.

Flight tracking website FlightAware shows that the plane was diverted near the US-Canada border between Maine and New Brunswick.

United Airlines said in a statement this was “due to disruptive passengers on board.”

Law enforcement officials met the aircraft upon landing as well as the Port Authority Police Department.

A spokesperson from the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey told CNN: “No charges by PAPD were issued, no further incident or reported injuries.”

The flight, which was operating on a Boeing 787-10 with 123 passengers on a half-empty plane, was ultimately cancelled.

“Our team at New York/Newark have provided our customers with meal vouchers and hotel accommodation and have made arrangements for customers to complete their journeys,” United said.

The incident comes just a day after a London-bound American Airlines flight turned around mid-way, returning to Miami because a passenger would not comply with wearing a mask.

