Breaking: Multiple bodies found dead in gang brawl bar blaze in Indonesia.

MULTIPLE dead bodies were found in West Papua, Indonesia after a huge blaze broke out at a karaoke bar, sparked by a brawl between rival gangs on Monday, January 24, according to local police.

At least 19 people have reportedly been killed in the ongoing gang war which resulted in the venue in Sorong, West Papua being set on fire. 18 of those reported dead were due to the fire, one person was stabbed to death before the devastating blaze broke out.

The clash between the two gangs occurred at the Doubel0 karaoke nightclub and was part of a “prolonged conflict from a clash on Saturday,” according to Sorong police chief Ary Nyoto Setiawan.

“The club was burnt from the first floor. We tried to evacuate as many people as possible, but after the firefighters extinguished the fire this morning, we found some bodies there,” police chief Setiawan said.

Sorong Police’s health division head Edward Panjaitan said: “We found 18 bodies in Double O, they were all found on the second floor. We have evacuated the bodies to Sele Be Solu Hospital.”

The Head of the National Police Public Relations Division, Dedi Prasetyo, said the West Papua Police and the Sorong Police had made efforts to suppress the clashes between the two rival gangs from the neighbouring island of Maluku.

“One person died due to clashes and 18 victims died due to the fire, which is still being investigated,” said Dedi.

Spokesman for West Papua police, Adam Erwini, told Metro TV: “Fights among youths in cities are normal, but that it has caused so many deaths, that is a first.”

The situation in West Papua is said to have been simmering away since an Indonesian intelligence chief was killed last year.

