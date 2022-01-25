Breaking: Couple found dead in Granada bakery.

A COUPLE have been found dead in a bakery in Algarinejo (Granada) on Tuesday, January 25 in a possible case of gender violence. The bodies of the married couple were found in a bakery they ran together in the village of Fuentes de Cesna.

According to early reports, a 50-year-old woman and a 48-year-old man were found dead early on Tuesday which could have been the result of a murder-suicide, according to Guardia Civil. Nius newspaper noted that the victims were found in a pool of blood both with a shot to the head.

The woman’s body was found at around 6 am this morning by an employee of the bakery who alerted the emergency services. Later, the man’s lifeless body was found in the same building. Police believe the man may have killed his wife and then taken his own life.

The mayor of Algarinejo, Jorge Sánchez, explained that, although there is no previous history of violence within the marriage, the circumstances in which the bodies were found has led investigators to believe that it could be a possible case of gender violence.

Sánchez confirmed that the couple’s two children aged 20 and 27, who reside in the capital, are already on their way to the town. Sánchez has stated that “the town is sad and dismayed” after the events and has given an advanced warning to locals that there he will decree days of mourning when more information comes to light.

