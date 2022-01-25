BREAKING – Former Celtic manager Wim Jansen has died

Breaking News – Former Celtic manager Wim Jansen has died following a battle with dementia.

It has been announced today, January 25, that former Celtic manager Wim Jansen has died following a battle with dementia.

Ex-club Feyenoord has confirmed the death of the 75-year-old Parkhead hero.

Jansen was diagnosed with dementia in October last year, with Celtic sending their well wishes to the former manager.

In 1998, he famously guided Celtic to the title during his only season in charge.

A statement from Feyenoord reads: “With the death of Wim Jansen, Feyenoord loses a special person and someone who was associated with the club all his life. “

“Jansen served the club as a (youth) player, youth, assistant and head coach, technical director and advisor to the trainers of Feyenoord Academy. “

“In October last year it was announced in Jansen’s biography that he was suffering from dementia.”

The Celtic Star wrote on its website today: “Rest in Peace Wim, you will always be a Celtic legend too, in that one, never to be forgotten season, when you won the League Cup at Ibrox and famously secured the Scottish title to prevent the old Ibrox club completing Ten in a Row.”

