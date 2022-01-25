BREAKING – Boy airlifted to hospital after being stabbed at school in Cumbria

Breaking News – A 15-year-old boy has been airlifted to hospital after being stabbed at a school in Cumbria.

A 15-year-old boy who was stabbed inside a school in Cumbria this morning, January 25, has been airlifted to hospital.

The incident happened at around 10:10am local time at Walney School in Barrow.

The police said that the teenager suffered “multiple stab wounds.”

He has now been airlifted to Alder Hey Hospital in an air ambulance following treatment from NWAS at the scene.

A 16-year-old boy was detained at around 10:40am near Barrow train station and has now been arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent.

Cumbria Police said that officers remain at the scene.

“Police can reassure the public and parents that there is no perceived wider threat,” a statement added.

