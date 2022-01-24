Stunning seaview apartments launch in Manilva

ON Thursday, January 20, professionals, press and eager buyers were present as the much-anticipated Small Oasis development in Manilva opened the doors on its latest project, a block of 144 stunning apartments.

The brainchild of a US investment group, the Small Oasis Resort Community is the result of years of hard work and cooperation between Manilva council and the company and has been rolled out in several stages, with the apartments the latest part of this exclusive development to open.

With 144 spacious and modern apartments on offer, all with amazing views of the surrounding landscape, the Small Oasis Resort Community is the perfect place for Costa del Sol living.

Offering either two or three bedrooms and the option of a roof terrace with spectacular sea views, the apartments will also benefit from the planned communal areas on the site.

From a pool with views of the Mediterranean to a private restaurant, cinema, work area, fitness centre with yoga and pilates rooms, and electric bike use, Small Oasis´s communal areas will offer everything for couples, professionals, holiday home owners and those looking for an investment property.

This stunning development will also benefit from the largest chrildren´s splash pad on the Costa del Sol region, making this the perfect place to children to enjoy too.

Meanwhile, the properties will also offer a home automation service through the Small Oasis app, offering a modern lifestyle on the Costa del Sol.

At the launch event, guests were able to mingle among the three show homes open to them, enjoying the beautiful views of the Mediterranean from the huge roof terraces and admiring the impressive interiors with luxury bathrooms and large living spaces.

Speaking at the event, David Montgomery from Benalmadena described the impressive properties.

He said: “They have mindblowing views and it´s a great location.”

He added: “You have everything you need just a stone´s throw away.

“If you want want come away and relax and recharge your batteries everything is just here.”

Also at the event was Marcos Ruiz, Manilva´s Councillor for Urban Planning, who has worked closely with Small Oasis to transform the site from an area that had been left neglected during Spain´s recession to the luxury development it now is.

Speaking about this true success story, Councillor Ruiz said: “It was a zone that was left abandoned during the recession.

“But when this group invested in it three years ago and bought it, they contacted the council and we did everything we could to get them the paperwork.”

He added: “Now they are offering modern, beautiful buildings and lots of people locally are interested, as well as people who are looking for holiday homes.”

After guests had toured the show homes, Javier del Carpio, the project manager at Small Oasis welcomed everyone.

He explained: “This is the first project in Spain from the US company behind this.”

He added: “The name is Small Oasis, and that is what we wanted to create, a stunning place away from home.”

Javier explained: “There will be affordable units, as well as luxury apartments and 114 units in the apartment block.

“They offer great views and large terraces and we will also be creating a clubhouse with a cinema and gym.”

He added: “They are prefect for holiday homes or investments and will offer modern living with a Spanish lifestyle.”

The Small Oasis development will also have further phases, with town houses, villas and further community areas also planned.

The apartments at Small Oasis are priced from €199,900. For more information, visit www.smalloasisbiglife.com.

