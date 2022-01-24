Police search reservoirs and parks for missing woman

Police search reservoirs and parks for a missing woman. Police have called for anyone with any information to come forward urgently.

According to Derbyshire Police, Eileen Joyce Moran has not been in contact with her family since Friday night, January 21. The police consider it to be “extremely out of character for her to go missing”.

The police have now shared Eileen’s photo across social media and have asked for help in finding her.

Derbyshire Police commented: “The 64-year-old was last in contact with family on Friday evening. It is extremely out of character for her to go missing and as a result we are very concerned for her welfare.

“Officers have been searching the area, including Mossy Lea Reservoir, Manor Park and Derbyshire Level.

“We are now turning to the public for help finding her and want to hear from anyone who may have seen Eileen at any point over the weekend.

“Do you recognise her from the photo? Do you know where she might be now?”

Anyone who has any information about Eileen should contact the police immediately. They should quote incident number 766 of 23 January.

The police can be contacted on Facebook by sending a message to DerbyshireConstabulary.

Derbyshire police can also be contacted on Twitter by sending a message to @DerPolContact.

