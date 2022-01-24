Costa Blanca rage at tourist tax. In the Valencia region, a tourist tax has been proposed by the local government.

The local government in Valencia has proposed a new tax which would see tourists required to pay a small charge for each day of their stay in the region. Costa Blanca is hitting back and has said that the tourist tax would make the area uncompetitive with other popular Spanish destinations.

Tourist areas are doing everything they can to bring in tourists after Spain was hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic. Alicante is relying on British tourists.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Protests have already been launched at a recent international travel fair and tourism officials are against the tax. Benidorm will not be introducing the tax and other areas are fighting back too.

A hotel industry spokesperson commented: “Since there is no economic or tax reason to justify this initiative, we can only think that there are other political interests behind this proposal that is beyond our scope and capacity of understanding.”

Many places are refusing to implement the new tax when it comes in next year.

Carlos Mazón Alicante’s provincial president and head of the Costa Blanca Tourist Board has said that Alicante needs British tourists.

He said that most places will not be implementing the tourist tax. He commented: “We continue betting on British tourism through contacts and meetings now that some of the travel restrictions are beginning to be relaxed.”

The tourist tax has been shot down in Benidorm. Toni Pérez the Benidorm Mayor commented: “The Government of Benidorm, in tune with what is maintained by the sector has always defended the ‘no and never’ approach to the tourist tax.

“It generates more uncertainty in a sector that has always been a tractor and a locomotive, offering great returns to the gross domestic product of the Valencian community.

“The introduction of the tourist tax is contrary to the model of the Valencian community.

“We do not understand that forcing a visitor to pay a fee is the best letter of introduction or example of hospitality that can be given.”

He went on to add: “Sustainable, responsible and quality tourism has been practiced day by day and for decades in this region in destinations such as Benidorm, and that has little or nothing to do with penalising the sector and the activity of introducing a tax that does not solve anything.

“Benidorm will not apply it.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.