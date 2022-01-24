Baby girl rescued after spending five days next to mother’s dead body

An extremely dehydrated baby girl was rescued in New York after spending five days next to the dead body of her mother, who died from an accidental overdose.

A small child was trapped for five days next to her dead mother at a homeless shelter in New York, according to the father in a legal statement.

Lyric Laboy was 15-months-old when workers at the East River Family Center, a homeless shelter, found her next to a bed on July 25. The body of Lyric’s mother, 26-year-old Shelbi Westlake, who had died from an accidental overdose, was on the bed.

The baby was covered in excrement and was extremely dehydrated. The father, 31-year-old Quran Laboy, intends to sue the City Council and the NYC Department of Homeless Services for a total of 5 million dollars in compensation.

The incident is still under investigation, and the baby has still not fully recovered. “I don’t know how long she’ll suffer from this. She’s very anxious,” said Laboy. Lyric lost around 3 kilograms over the days she spent next to her mother’s body.

